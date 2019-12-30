How to fulfill orders on Facebook
Learn how to use Facebook Marketplace
Learn how to buy and sell products on Facebook
Build your own marketing portfolio
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this guided project, you will learn how to use Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items on the platform, list items for sale through creating a new listing and selecting different available options, ship your own orders after creating your lists of products, and understanding the payment methods. By the end of this project, you will have learned how to use Facebook Marketplace, buy and sell products on Facebook, and build your own marketing portfolio.
Basic knowledge about Facebook is helpful but not required.
Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Marketplace
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Facebook Marketplace
How to list items
List real items for sale
How to ship orders
Payment methods
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
