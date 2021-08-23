Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Facebook Shop in Commerce Manager by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a Facebook shop, customize it and list products on it. You can use your existing Facebook page or create a brand new page for the purpose of this project. I will guide you step by step throughout the entire process of setting up a Facebook shop. We will also explore and choose an appropriate checkout method. By the end of this project, you will be confident in selling your products through Facebook shops.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
