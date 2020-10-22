DF
Sep 3, 2019
Another excellent course provided by Coursera/Hubspot. Either or not you will be using the Hubspot software, this series of courses are a must!
ER
Nov 18, 2020
Practical knowledge and advice that I've never found in a single location.
By AASTHA G•
Oct 22, 2020
Thank you #Coursera for providing me a series of lectures on Sales Training:Inbound Business Strategy through #HubSpot_Academy. I can barely begin to express all the excitement your course has caused! :)In the enthusiasm of thanking you for all the effort, time and energy you put into preparing the contents, videos, tests and materials etc. I learned a lot and I hope i can put it to some good use!
By Alvis A G M•
Jul 29, 2020
me gusto que los videos fueron muy interesantes, ademas que incluyeron entrevistas con profesionales que utilizan actualmente las estrategias y la metodología, quienes compartieron como les ha ayudado incluir en sus empresas estas tecnicas.
By Dunia C•
Sep 4, 2020
The course is excellent! Good videos, profound examples and deep knowledge.
The time and content are well connected. I strongly recommend this experience to learn about Attrack, Engage and Delight!
Dunia C.
By Rayen S•
Feb 21, 2022
It was an amazing course , full with important and updated informations , Thank you so much for Coursera and Hubspot Academy , without forget our professor KYLE JESON . i'm so grateful
By Dr M B F•
Sep 4, 2019
By Sara F A•
Apr 4, 2020
It has changed my view on marketing and sales and I know now how I can integrate both in my company
By Egbert R•
Nov 18, 2020
By Dzmitry R•
Mar 22, 2019
This is such an amazing way of thinking about your customer. Love it!
By Chai K M•
Aug 18, 2020
A very concise and engaging intro for inbound strategy
By Itumeleng m•
Aug 13, 2020
Just Wow!!!
HubSpot just changed my life!!!
By Sean R P I•
Jul 25, 2021
Great Course!
By Juan D C G•
Aug 3, 2020
Excellent
By Shamsul A B M S•
Oct 4, 2020
It took me quite some time to understand what this course was trying to accomplish. But after a while it hit me. Kudos to Hubspot Academy
By Md M R•
Jun 12, 2020
This course redefined my business thinking.