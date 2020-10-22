Chevron Left
About the Course

Welcome to the Inbound Certification course! This course will introduce you to inbound and provide you with a big picture view of everything you need for a successful inbound strategy. So, why inbound? Inbound is a fundamental shift in the way you do business. Instead of an interruption-based message where the marketer or salesperson had all the control, inbound is about empowering potential customers. Consumer’s buying behaviors have changed and will continue to change. That's the driving force behind inbound. What your customers want today is different than what they wanted 10 years ago. That means you need to change the way you market, sell, and service to match the way people actually want to shop and buy. So, wondering what to expect in this course? After an initial lesson on an introduction to the inbound fundamentals, the course consists of a set of lessons that follows the inbound methodology. The inbound methodology illustrates the four stages that make an inbound business. It reflects the entire inbound marketing, sales, services, and relationship process. The stages are Attract, Convert, Close, and Delight. Each lesson includes different tactics that you can apply to help you and your business grow better. You’ll also hear from HubSpot executives and leadership including: HubSpot’s Co-founders Brian Halligan & Dharmesh Shah. Chief People Officer, Katie Burke. VP of HubSpot Academy, Mark Kilens. VP of Marketing, Meghan Anderson. SVP of Product, Christopher O’Donnell. VP of Sales, Michelle Benfer. And VP of Customer Success, Alison Elworthy...

DF

Sep 3, 2019

Another excellent course provided by Coursera/Hubspot. Either or not you will be using the Hubspot software, this series of courses are a must!

ER

Nov 18, 2020

Practical knowledge and advice that I've never found in a single location.

By AASTHA G

Oct 22, 2020

Thank you #Coursera for providing me a series of lectures on Sales Training:Inbound Business Strategy through #HubSpot_Academy. I can barely begin to express all the excitement your course has caused! :)In the enthusiasm of thanking you for all the effort, time and energy you put into preparing the contents, videos, tests and materials etc. I learned a lot and I hope i can put it to some good use!

By Alvis A G M

Jul 29, 2020

me gusto que los videos fueron muy interesantes, ademas que incluyeron entrevistas con profesionales que utilizan actualmente las estrategias y la metodología, quienes compartieron como les ha ayudado incluir en sus empresas estas tecnicas.

By Dunia C

Sep 4, 2020

The course is excellent! Good videos, profound examples and deep knowledge.

The time and content are well connected. I strongly recommend this experience to learn about Attrack, Engage and Delight!

Dunia C.

By Rayen S

Feb 21, 2022

It was an amazing course , full with important and updated informations , Thank you so much for Coursera and Hubspot Academy , without forget our professor KYLE JESON . i'm so grateful

By Dr M B F

Sep 4, 2019

By Sara F A

Apr 4, 2020

It has changed my view on marketing and sales and I know now how I can integrate both in my company

By Egbert R

Nov 18, 2020

By Dzmitry R

Mar 22, 2019

This is such an amazing way of thinking about your customer. Love it!

By Chai K M

Aug 18, 2020

A very concise and engaging intro for inbound strategy

By Itumeleng m

Aug 13, 2020

Just Wow!!!

HubSpot just changed my life!!!

By Sean R P I

Jul 25, 2021

Great Course!

By Juan D C G

Aug 3, 2020

Excellent

By Shamsul A B M S

Oct 4, 2020

It took me quite some time to understand what this course was trying to accomplish. But after a while it hit me. Kudos to Hubspot Academy

By Md M R

Jun 12, 2020

This course redefined my business thinking.

