Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization
Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization

No experience needed to get started.

Taught in English

Rachel Sheldon
Tiphaine Amblard
Kyle Jepson

Instructors: Rachel Sheldon

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop a marketing-driven sales enablement strategy

  • Generate and manage leads with the HubSpot CRM and Sales Hub tools

  • Organize, visualize, and report on sales data with HubSpot’s CRM

Specialization - 5 course series

Sales Enablement

Course 127 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to manage for sales enablement through alignment of the sales and marketing teams

  • Strategies for making connections with your buyers

  • How to enable continued customer success, even after the sale

Inbound Sales

Course 220 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to develop an inbound sales strategy that uses social selling

  • How to identify and connect with inbound leads using an outreach sequence

  • How to create a personalized sales presentation that answers your prospects’ questions and motivates them to move forward with buying

Lead Management with HubSpot

Course 321 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to create an effective lead management strategy and workflow

  • Lead segmentation, qualification, and nurturing within HubSpot

  • How to track lead managemetn results and report them in a dashboard

Sales Reporting with HubSpot

Course 417 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to audit, clean, and organize your data with HubSpot’s CRM platform

  • Identify and analyze key metrics for sales effectiveness and customer service success according to your business goals

  • How to create custom reports on the HubSpot dashboard with compelling data visualizations

Managing for Frictionless Sales

Course 516 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to create an effective and efficient sales process

  • How to develop a sales team hiring strategy

  • How to implement an effective sales team onboarding program

Instructors

Rachel Sheldon
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses
Tiphaine Amblard
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses

HubSpot Academy

