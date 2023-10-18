HubSpot Academy
Lead Management with HubSpot
HubSpot Academy

Lead Management with HubSpot

This course is part of Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization

Taught in English

Rachel Sheldon

Instructor: Rachel Sheldon

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to create an effective lead management strategy and workflow

  • Lead segmentation, qualification, and nurturing within HubSpot

  • How to track lead managemetn results and report them in a dashboard

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

18 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 5 modules in this course

In the first week you will be introduced to the importance and fundamental concepts of lead management. You'll learn how to define your lead lifecycle stages and map out your lead management process. You'll also learn how to use a service level agreement to set your sales and marketing goals as well as how to lead an effective "smarketing" meeting. By the end of the week you will have completed three exercises that will become part of your final peer review project.

What's included

14 videos8 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This week you will focus on organizing and nurturing your leads. You'll learn how to segment and qualify leads with a lead qualification framework. You will also learn how to use HubSpots tools to optimize these processes. You’ll discover how to use HubSpot to create a lead nurturing campaign and workflow. You’ll complete two more exercises for your final project.

What's included

10 videos6 readings4 quizzes

This week is all about lead prioritization and routing. You'll learn how to use lead scoring to prioritize your qualified leads and how to set up this process in HubSpot. In the second lesson you'll learn how to implement lead routing with HubSpot and why it is important to set up this process. You’ll use this new knowledge to complete the final exercise for your course project.

What's included

6 videos6 readings5 quizzes

In the fourth week you'll learn how to create a lead management dashboard in HubSpot and use it to measure your lead management success. You'll discover key metrics to measure to analyze your success. You'll also learn how to create lead management reports in HubSpot.

What's included

6 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In the final week you will be assembling all the exercises you have completed throughout the course and submitting them as a peer review project. You'll review and give feedback on the work of your peers as well as receive feedback on your hard work.

What's included

3 videos2 readings1 peer review

Instructor

Rachel Sheldon
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses2,332 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

