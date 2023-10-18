Sales Reporting with HubSpot

In this course, you will use your business data and identify key metrics in order to report on sales with HubSpot’s dashboards. First, you will learn how to operate a data-driven business and how to audit, clean, and organize your data within HubSpot’s CRM. You will then learn to identify the key metrics used to analyze your data on sales and customer service success, within the stages of the Inbound Methodology. This will cover types of testing, using the Sales Hub tools, and reporting in each stage of the methodology. Next, you will walk through the steps to create a visually compelling custom report in HubSpot’s dashboards, including learning the best practices for data visualization. Finally, the course will culminate in a project that asks you to apply your skills in reporting data on the dashboard.
How to audit, clean, and organize your data with HubSpot’s CRM platform
Identify and analyze key metrics for sales effectiveness and customer service success according to your business goals
How to create custom reports on the HubSpot dashboard with compelling data visualizations
There are 4 modules in this course
In the first week you will learn the importance of using data to drive your decision making and goals for your business. You’ll be introduced to the concept of the Golden Circle Framework for defining your business purpose as well as how to fulfill your purpose with a SWOT analysis. You’ll also learn how to set SMART goals. In the second lesson you’ll learn how to use HubSpot CRM to organize your data into records and create custom contact properties.
12 videos4 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This week you will explore the attract, engage, and delight stages of lead management. You’ll learn key metrics to ensure your marketing content is attracting your target persona. You’ll also learn how to analyze your sales data and customer service success metrics to evaluate the success of your product.
8 videos12 readings7 quizzes
This week is a deep dive into creating custom reports and compelling dashboards in HubSpot. You’ll learn how to engage with HubSpot’s tools to organize and display all the data you’ve collected. You’ll learn how to use HubSpot to create visually appealing dashboards and reports that will help you communicate your findings effectively.
13 videos2 readings6 quizzes
The focus in the final week is the application of your new knowledge with your course project in which you will combine all the exercises you have completed throughout the course and submit them for peer review.
3 videos2 readings1 peer review
