Sales Reporting with HubSpot
This course is part of Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: Tiphaine Amblard

What you'll learn

  • How to audit, clean, and organize your data with HubSpot’s CRM platform

  • Identify and analyze key metrics for sales effectiveness and customer service success according to your business goals

  • How to create custom reports on the HubSpot dashboard with compelling data visualizations

Details to know

Assessments

18 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

In the first week you will learn the importance of using data to drive your decision making and goals for your business. You’ll be introduced to the concept of the Golden Circle Framework for defining your business purpose as well as how to fulfill your purpose with a SWOT analysis. You’ll also learn how to set SMART goals. In the second lesson you’ll learn how to use HubSpot CRM to organize your data into records and create custom contact properties.

What's included

12 videos4 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This week you will explore the attract, engage, and delight stages of lead management. You’ll learn key metrics to ensure your marketing content is attracting your target persona. You’ll also learn how to analyze your sales data and customer service success metrics to evaluate the success of your product.

What's included

8 videos12 readings7 quizzes

This week is a deep dive into creating custom reports and compelling dashboards in HubSpot. You’ll learn how to engage with HubSpot’s tools to organize and display all the data you’ve collected. You’ll learn how to use HubSpot to create visually appealing dashboards and reports that will help you communicate your findings effectively.

What's included

13 videos2 readings6 quizzes

The focus in the final week is the application of your new knowledge with your course project in which you will combine all the exercises you have completed throughout the course and submit them for peer review.

What's included

3 videos2 readings1 peer review

Instructor

Tiphaine Amblard
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses6,821 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

