HubSpot Academy
Sales Enablement
HubSpot Academy

Sales Enablement

This course is part of Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization

Taught in English

Tiphaine Amblard

Instructor: Tiphaine Amblard

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to manage for sales enablement through alignment of the sales and marketing teams

  • Strategies for making connections with your buyers

  • How to enable continued customer success, even after the sale

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

25 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In the first week, you will be introduced to the importance of sales enablement. You'll learn how to create motivating revenue goals for your sales and marketing teams and a lead qualification network that can help your teams reach those goals. At the end of the week you will complete the first exercise that will be part of your final course project.

What's included

14 videos6 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts

This week you will learn how to create and use a Service-Level-Agreement (SLA) for your sales and marketing teams. You'll also learn how to plan and run effective and smooth smarketing (sales and marketing) team meetings and why these are so important for sales enablement. Throughout the week you will complete two more exercises to add to your final project.

What's included

9 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week we are digging into who your buyer is and how to connect with them. You'll learn how to develop a buyer persona to know whom you should be targeting. You'll gain more understanding of your buyer through the jobs-to-be-done framework. You'll also learn how to write a hero statement to connect all the information about your buyer. You'll complete two more exercises for your final project.

What's included

14 videos9 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In Week 4 you'll learn all about content and how it can impact your sales strategy. You'll learn how to use content as a sales tool, how to develop a content strategy for your team, and how to organize and motivate your team to create effective content. You'll also gain valuable skills to become a better business writer. You'll practice these new skills in two more exercises that will be part of the final project you will turn in next week.

What's included

18 videos5 readings6 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In the final week you will learn strategies to enable your customers and ensure their success. You'll discover the importance of using technology to streamline your customer enablement and create a strategy on how to effectively use the technology. You will also have the opportunity to take the HubSpot Sales Enablement Certification exam. The week will conclude with your final project, the culmination of all the work you have been doing throughout the course.

What's included

10 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Tiphaine Amblard
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses6,821 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions