This course is part of Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization

Taught in English

Rachel Sheldon

Instructor: Rachel Sheldon

What you'll learn

  • How to develop an inbound sales strategy that uses social selling

  • How to identify and connect with inbound leads using an outreach sequence

  • How to create a personalized sales presentation that answers your prospects’ questions and motivates them to move forward with buying

This course is part of the Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

In the first week you will be introduced to inbound sales and the importance of having an inbound sales strategy. You will also learn how to define and evaluate the buyer’s journey to optimize your sales strategy.

This week you will take an in-depth look at the first phase of inbound sales, Identify. You will learn how to create a buyer persona for your ideal prospect. You will also learn how to identify and profile active buyers and prioritize these leads. You will complete the exercise Creating Your Ideal Customer Profile, which is the first part of the project you will turn in at the end of this course.

In the third week you will focus on the second phase of the inbound sales strategy, Connect. You will explore how to identify different points of connection with your inbound sales leads and how to create an outreach sequence. You’ll also learn how to use technology to aid in your outreach process. You will complete the second part of your final project, Connecting with Leads through Email.

This week you’ll dive into the Explore phase of inbound sales. You’ll learn how to use a qualification framework to identify a prospect’s challenges, goals, timeline, and more to determine if your product is a good fit for them. You’ll learn how to use these qualifications to motivate your prospect to take action in the sale. You’ll also complete the third exercise for your final project, Use a Qualification Framework to Move Prospects to Action.

In the final week you will explore the final phase of the inbound sales strategy, Advise. You will learn how to create a personalized sales presentation that will motivate and help your buyer achieve their goals. You will end the week by completing your final project, consisting of the exercises you did through the previous weeks as well as creating an example of a personalized sales presentation.

Instructor

Rachel Sheldon
HubSpot Academy
