HubSpot Academy
Representante de Ventas de HubSpot Professional Certificate
HubSpot Academy

Representante de Ventas de HubSpot Professional Certificate

Launch your career in inbound sales. Go from beginner to job ready in about 5 months and earn a Professional Certificate from HubSpot. No experience needed to get started.

Taught in Spanish

Rachel Sheldon
Tiphaine Amblard
Kyle Jepson

Instructors: Rachel Sheldon

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop a marketing-driven sales enablement strategy

  • Generate and manage leads with the HubSpot CRM and Sales Hub tools

  • Organize, visualize, and report on sales data with HubSpot’s CRM

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Prepare for a career in Business

  • Receive professional-level training from HubSpot Academy
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from HubSpot Academy
Placeholder

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Habilitación de ventas

Course 127 hours

What you'll learn

  • Cómo gestionar la habilitación de ventas a través de la alineación de los equipos de ventas y marketing

  • Estrategias para establecer conexiones con sus compradores

  • Cómo hacer posible el éxito continuado del cliente, incluso después de la venta

Ventas entrantes

Course 220 hours

What you'll learn

  • Cómo desarrollar una estrategia de ventas entrantes que utilice la venta social

  • Cómo identificar y conectar con clientes potenciales entrantes gracias a una secuencia de alcance

  • Cómo crear una presentación de ventas personalizada que responda a las preguntas de sus prospectos y los motive a avanzar con la compra

Gestión de clientes potenciales con Hubspot

Course 321 hours

What you'll learn

  • Cómo crear una estrategia de gestión de clientes potenciales y un flujo de trabajo eficaces

  • Segmentación, calificación y nutrición de clientes potenciales en HubSpot

  • Cómo hacer un seguimiento de los resultados de la gestión de clientes potenciales e informarlos en un panel principal

Informes de ventas con HubSpot

Course 417 hours

What you'll learn

  • Cómo auditar, limpiar y organizar sus datos con la plataforma CRM de HubSpot

  • Identifique y analice las métricas clave para la eficacia de las ventas y el éxito del servicio al cliente según sus objetivos empresariales

  • Cómo crear informes personalizados en el panel principal de HubSpot con visualizaciones de datos atractivas

Gestión de ventas sin fricción

Course 516 hours

What you'll learn

  • Cómo crear un proceso de ventas efectivo y eficiente

  • Cómo desarrollar una estrategia de contratación de equipos de ventas

  • Cómo implementar un programa efectivo de incorporación de equipos de ventas

Instructors

Rachel Sheldon
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses2,332 learners
Tiphaine Amblard
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses6,824 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions