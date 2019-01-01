Profile

Samantha Mazzero

PhD, MSc, MBA, BS Math

    Bio

    Prof. Samantha Mazzero is Licentiate in mathematics by University of São Paulo, Brazil. She holds an MBA in Marketing from FIA, an MBA in economic and financial management at FGV, an MSc. in Business administration from the University of São Paulo and is currently a Ph.D. student at the same Institution, researching internationalization strategies for family business and international management for her thesis. Her professional experience includes more than 15 years in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries as Business Intelligence Manager in multinational companies. Currently, she is an associate director of BIRD Consulting, specialized in business intelligence and strategic planning. She has been a professor for postgraduate students since 2008 and joined FIA in 2014 as an Assistant Professor of International MBA and Americas.

    Courses

    Sales Strategy

    Strategic Sales Management Final Project

    Effective Sales – An Overview

    Budgeting essentials and development

    Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning

