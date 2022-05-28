Welcome to Course 5 – Strategic Sales Management Final Project.
In this course, you’ll develop the final project of the specialization, which is an application of the whole set of concepts, models, frameworks, tools, and techniques discussed and practiced through the four previous courses. A business case provides the business context to serve as the reference to support your analyses regarding strategy, marketing, and sales integration. The case is adapted from a real-life experience. Having developed these analyses, you will follow the project instructions that lead you to the application of the concepts you have learned so far, and proceed to the sales planning processes to support the development of a sales guidelines, which will support the sales planning process in a later moment. The primary learning outcome of this course is to master concepts application to create sales guidelines, based on a structured analysis of a business case. The sales guidelines serve as the background of a sales plan structure, and they also connect the sales planning process to the strategy, at the same time that supports the development of a sales plan at a later moment. Whereas the sales plan structure may not be a detailed sales plan, it will provide all the aspects necessary to develop the sales plan later. The project will be peer-reviewed, and the instructions to develop it also bring the rubrics to develop the review.