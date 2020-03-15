About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
This course is related to the 100% online Master of Business Administration from Fundação Instituto de Administração.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Strategy & Budgeting - Planning & Controlling

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MODULE 2 - Corporate budgeting

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3.1 - The company operations and the Budget

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 86 min), 18 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 3.2 - The company operations and the Budget

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes

