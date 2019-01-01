Profile

Alberto Sansiviero Jr.

MBA

    Bio

    He is a founding partner at CAPIZA and built a solid career in in both domestic and multinational financial institutions and consulting companies. He was part of the Corporate Finance team at PwC, partner of Clear Horizon Research and worked in investment banking, commercial and credit market departments in major financial institutions, including Banco Santander, Banco Espírito Santo, Unibanco, Prudential Securities, Crédit Agricole Indosuez, Banco Modal and Banco de Investimentos Garantia. Alberto is a member of the Brazilian Institute of Financial Executives (IBEF SP), of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA Brazil), of IBGT’s (Brazilian Institute of Management and Turnaround) Advisory Board, Chairman of the Board of Instituto Paradigma and guest professor at International and Executive MBA programs at FIA. Alberto holds a degree in Business Administration from Faculdade Ibero Americana – 1991, an International Executive MBA from FIA – Fundação Instituto de Administração, having participated in the International modules in Vanderbilt (USA), Cambridge (England), EMLYON (France and China), Tonji University and Lingnan College (China) – 2012.

    Courses

    Budgeting essentials and development

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder