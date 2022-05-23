In this course, we will apply skills related to test-driven development in a capstone project. This will test your ability to use exception handling, mock objects, and unit tests in a TDD lifecycle. After completion, you'll have a portfolio piece program that demonstrates you have a solid understanding of all concepts related to TDD!
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Test-Driven Development
- Unit Testing
- Mock Object
- Exception Handling
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Capstone Project: Random Person Generator
This is the capstone project for the course. Get ready to pull together everything you learned about TDD in the previous courses.
About the Test-Driven Development Specialization
In this Test-Driven Development Specialization, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests from the first module. You'll be translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unit test mock module.
