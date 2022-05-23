To be a proficient developer you need to have a solid grasp of test writing before putting code into production. In this course, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests as soon as week one. TDD starts with good unit tests, so we will start there. Topics will also cover translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unittest.mock module. Once finished, you will have covered all the steps of TDD before development
Some python programming experience and is also recommended that you take the preceeding course in this specialization or have equivalent experience.
- Code Refactoring
- Test-Driven Development
- Unit Testing
- Python Programming
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Automated Unit Testing Basics
Test-Driven Development starts with testing, and good TDD starts with good unit tests.
Unit Testing best practices
In this module we will discover the best practices for writing unit tests.
Writing Tests for TDD
In this module, we'll be translating user specs into unit tests, including all the steps of TDD before development.
The Red-Green-Refactor cycle in practice
In this module we'll discover a hands on approach to applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra of unit testing.
The power of mocks
In this module we'll learn how to use mocks in python with the unittest.mock module.
In this Test-Driven Development Specialization, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests from the first module. You'll be translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unit test mock module.
