About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Test-Driven Development Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some python programming experience and is also recommended that you take the preceeding course in this specialization or have equivalent experience.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Code Refactoring
  • Test-Driven Development
  • Unit Testing
  • Python Programming
LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Automated Unit Testing Basics

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Unit Testing best practices

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Writing Tests for TDD

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

The Red-Green-Refactor cycle in practice

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The power of mocks

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Test-Driven Development Specialization

Test-Driven Development

