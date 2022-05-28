In this introductory course you will get both a full overview of what TDD is, when it can and can't be applied, and what its benefits are for practitioners and organizations. You will also have the opportunity to get hands on with a few fun introductory projects where you can apply what you have learned and experience the benefits of this approach to problem solving yourself.
This course is part of the Test-Driven Development Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Code Refactoring
- Test-Driven Development
- Python Programming
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Test-Driven Development
In this module, we're going to take an introductory look at TDD and define some terms.
Core Concepts
Get into the rhythm of TDD by practicing the TDD Mantra and following the TDD workflow's phases. See a day in the life of a test-driven developer and put these into practice.
Existing Types of Testing and the Powerful Assert Statement
In this module, we will review all the existing kind, levels and type of testing. We'll explore where TDD borrows from these and where TDD fits. We'll also introduce the assert statement.
Hands on Projects for Beginners
This is a series of small python projects that already have requirements that are ready to turn into tests. Sample tests and Sample implementations are also included if you need a little help getting started.
About the Test-Driven Development Specialization
In this Test-Driven Development Specialization, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests from the first module. You'll be translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unit test mock module.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.