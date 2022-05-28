About this Course

Course 10 of 13 in the
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering
Intermediate Level

This course is suitable for those with basic computer and IT literacy, and those looking to increase their current knowledge of software engineering.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the importance of testing 

  • Describe test-driven development (TDD) and explain its benefits for DevOps

  • Develop unit tests with test assertions and test fixtures and then run the tests

  • Improve unit testing through advanced TDD methods including coverage reports, factories, fakes, and mock objects

Skills you will gain

  • Test Case
  • Software Testing
  • Behavior-Driven Development
  • Automated Testing
  • Test-Driven Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Introduction to Testing

Introduction to Test Driven Development

Advanced Methods for Test Driven Development

Final Exam and Course Wrap-Up

