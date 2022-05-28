Successful developers need to not only build the right software but build it right. To know your software works correctly, you need to test each unit of code. One of the best methods for this unit-level testing is test driven development.
This course is suitable for those with basic computer and IT literacy, and those looking to increase their current knowledge of software engineering.
Explain the importance of testing
Describe test-driven development (TDD) and explain its benefits for DevOps
Develop unit tests with test assertions and test fixtures and then run the tests
Improve unit testing through advanced TDD methods including coverage reports, factories, fakes, and mock objects
- Test Case
- Software Testing
- Behavior-Driven Development
- Automated Testing
- Test-Driven Development
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction to Testing
This module provides an overview of software testing. You will learn about the importance of testing through an example: the development of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module’s guidance system. You will discover the numerous problems that occur when developers do not test their code. Then you will explore the four levels of testing and find out when each appears in the traditional release cycle. You will learn what test driven and behavior driven development are and why both are essential for effective testing. You will discover the purpose of test cases and witness their value through a demonstration.
Introduction to Test Driven Development
This module provides an overview of test driven development (TDD). You will learn what TDD is and discover the three basic steps in the TDD workflow, also known as the Red/Green/Refactor workflow. You will find out why TDD is important for DevOps and all automated testing. You will also discover popular testing tools for TDD and closely examine the features of several such tools for Python. This module also covers essential methods for performing TDD. You will explore two ways to run TDD tests: Python’s built-in test runner called unittest and the more feature-rich module called Nose. You will learn what assertions are and how to use them to test code. You will discover why you need to include both happy and sad paths in your test module. You will also find out what test fixtures are and how to use them to establish an appropriate initial state for each test.
Advanced Methods for Test Driven Development
This module covers advanced methods for TDD. You will learn about test coverage: why it’s important, how to increase it by using test coverage reports, and why you should keep testing even at full test coverage. You will discover the value of testing against fake data and how to use factories to generate this data. You will also explore mocking, a process for mimicking the behavior of real objects, and you will find out the testing situations for which mocking is useful. You will learn how to use two common methods for mocking: patching a function call and mocking entire objects.
