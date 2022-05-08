Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Test Driven Development (TDD) by IBM
Successful developers need to not only build the right software but build it right. To know your software works correctly, you need to test each unit of code. One of the best methods for this unit-level testing is test driven development.
This course provides a detailed overview of test driven development (TDD). First, you’ll learn what automated testing is and why it is essential for building robust applications resilient to failure. You’ll explore the basics of testing, including test cases, testing levels, and the traditional release cycle.
You’ll learn about TDD and its complement, behavior driven development (BDD): TDD tests individual units of code while BDD tests how these units work together.
Then you’ll examine TDD in detail. You’ll explore TDD’s benefits, concepts, and popular tools, and you’ll hone your new testing skills through hands-on labs. You’ll create TDD test cases by writing test assertions and building test fixtures, and you’ll run these test cases by using the Nose testing package. You’ll then practice more advanced TDD methods such as increasing code coverage, generating and using fake data, and testing mock objects....
By David H
May 8, 2022
This couse is very helpful to understanding "crafting" work of programming. It's not about the python language, but about how the developer can manage his/her attention and how to progressively change requirements into codes with confidence.