Course 11 of 13 in the
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering
Intermediate Level

This course is suitable for those with basic computer and IT literacy, and for those looking to increase their knowledge of software engineering.

English

What you will learn

  • Explain Infrastructure as Code, describe tools used, and create Infrastructure as Code scripts using Terraform.

  • Describe cloud platforms and automation, and automatic CI/CD tasks using Jenkins and GitHub.

  • Define Continuous Integration (CI) and list some examples of tools used for CI.

  • Describe the process of Continuous Development (CD), run test cases, and deploy to cloud using tools including Chef and Puppet.

Skills you will gain

  • Continuous Integration
  • CI/CD
  • Continuous Development
  • Automation
  • Infrastructure As Code
Course 11 of 13 in the
IBM DevOps and Software Engineering
Intermediate Level

This course is suitable for those with basic computer and IT literacy, and for those looking to increase their knowledge of software engineering.

English

