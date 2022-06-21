You will begin by learning Infrastructure as Code and its benefits. You’ll also explore different IaC Platforms and Tools.
This course is suitable for those with basic computer and IT literacy, and for those looking to increase their knowledge of software engineering.
Explain Infrastructure as Code, describe tools used, and create Infrastructure as Code scripts using Terraform.
Describe cloud platforms and automation, and automatic CI/CD tasks using Jenkins and GitHub.
Define Continuous Integration (CI) and list some examples of tools used for CI.
Describe the process of Continuous Development (CD), run test cases, and deploy to cloud using tools including Chef and Puppet.
- Continuous Integration
- CI/CD
- Continuous Development
- Automation
- Infrastructure As Code
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
DevOps professionals are in high demand! According to a recent GitLab report, DevOps skills are expected to grow 122% over the next five years, making it one of the fastest growing skills in the workforce.
