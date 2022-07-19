In this course you will apply your skills and knowledge acquired during previous courses in the PC to demonstrate your proficiency in DevOps practices by developing, testing, deploying, monitoring, and enhancing a secure microservices-based application on Cloud, over the course of several sprints, using a variety of Agile, Cloud Native, and CI/CD technologies and tools.
This course is suitable for those with basic computer and IT literacy, and for those looking to increase their knowledge of software engineering.
Identify user requirements, write user stories, create and execute sprint plans.
Build an application composed of several microservices and employ containers and serverless for running apps in Cloud.
Develop test cases and test your app during various stages of its lifecycle; utilize CI/CD tools to update and deploy your app.
List several next steps for starting or enhancing your career as a DevOps professional.
- Kubernetes
- Continuous Integration
- Microservices
- Cloud Computing
- agile
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
DevOps professionals are in high demand! According to a recent GitLab report, DevOps skills are expected to grow 122% over the next five years, making it one of the fastest growing skills in the workforce.
