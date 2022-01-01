About this Specialization

In this Test-Driven Development Specialization, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests from the first module. You'll be translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unit test mock module. You'll learn to integrate best practices of test-driven development into your programming workflow and refactor legacy codebases with the help of agile methodologies. We will explore continuous integration and how to write automated tests in Python. Finally, we will work everything we've learned together to write code that contains error handlers, automated tests, and refactored functions.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
