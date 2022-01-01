- Python Programming
Test-Driven Development Specialization
Program efficiently with Test-Driven Development. Integrate best practices of test-driven development into your programming workflow.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will apply skills related to test-driven development in a capstone project, testing your ability to use exception handling, mock objects, and unit tests in a TDD lifecycle. After completion, you'll have a portfolio piece program that demonstrates you have a solid understanding of all concepts related to TDD!
We recommend that you have some knowledge of the Python programming language. The examples and labs use Python.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Test-Driven Development Overview
In this introductory course you will get both a full overview of what TDD is, when it can and can't be applied, and what its benefits are for practitioners and organizations. You will also have the opportunity to get hands on with a few fun introductory projects where you can apply what you have learned and experience the benefits of this approach to problem solving yourself.
A Practical Introduction to Test-Driven Development
To be a proficient developer you need to have a solid grasp of test writing before putting code into production. In this course, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests as soon as week one. TDD starts with good unit tests, so we will start there. Topics will also cover translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unittest.mock module. Once finished, you will have covered all the steps of TDD before development
Integrating Test-Driven Development into Your Workflow
In this course we will discuss how to integrate best practices of test-driven development into your programming workflow. We will start out by discussing how to refactor legacy codebases with the help of agile methodologies. Then, we will explore continuous integration and how to write automated tests in Python. Finally, we will work everything we've learned together to write code that contains error handlers, automated tests, and refactored functions.
Test-Driven Development Project: Random Person Generator
In this course, we will apply skills related to test-driven development in a capstone project. This will test your ability to use exception handling, mock objects, and unit tests in a TDD lifecycle. After completion, you'll have a portfolio piece program that demonstrates you have a solid understanding of all concepts related to TDD!
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
