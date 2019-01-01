Profile

Fernando Fleury

Ph.D.

    Bio

    Fernando Fleury holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of São Paulo, Master in Economics from the Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Master of Business Administration from the University of São Paulo. He is also Post-Graduated in Law from the University of São Paulo and in Mathematics from the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics of the University of São Paulo. His professional experience includes more than 15 years acting as Senior Consultant in the areas of Strategic Planning, Business Development and Project Finance in multiple sectors, mainly in infrastructure with public and private entities. His International Experience includes Local Project Coordinator, International Financial Corporation; Coordinator of the study supervision team of the Inter-American Development Bank; Advisor for road concessions strategy in Asia and Latin America, development and financing of projects in Africa; Advice to US investment funds. He also has experience in Business Development, Business Acquisition, Restructuring, and managing multidisciplinary teams. Fernando is a professor of MBA and undergrad at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Universidade de São Paulo, IBMEC e BSP – São Paulo Business School of people with disabilities.

    Courses

    Budgeting essentials and development

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder