Fernando Fleury holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of São Paulo, Master in Economics from the Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Master of Business Administration from the University of São Paulo. He is also Post-Graduated in Law from the University of São Paulo and in Mathematics from the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics of the University of São Paulo. His professional experience includes more than 15 years acting as Senior Consultant in the areas of Strategic Planning, Business Development and Project Finance in multiple sectors, mainly in infrastructure with public and private entities. His International Experience includes Local Project Coordinator, International Financial Corporation; Coordinator of the study supervision team of the Inter-American Development Bank; Advisor for road concessions strategy in Asia and Latin America, development and financing of projects in Africa; Advice to US investment funds. He also has experience in Business Development, Business Acquisition, Restructuring, and managing multidisciplinary teams. Fernando is a professor of MBA and undergrad at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Universidade de São Paulo, IBMEC e BSP – São Paulo Business School of people with disabilities.