Fundação Instituto de Administração
Corporate Foresight
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Corporate Foresight

This course is part of Future Studies Specialization

Taught in English

Samantha Mazzero

Instructor: Samantha Mazzero

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 assignment

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Future Studies Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Trajectory refers to the path or course of an object, system, or organization over time, influenced by various factors and forces. It involves analyzing past trends, current conditions, and future possibilities to project and understand the direction and potential outcomes.

What's included

3 videos1 reading

In this week we will see the principal framework for Corporate Foresight and discuss the agents involved in this process.

What's included

2 videos

What's included

2 videos

What's included

2 videos

What's included

1 video1 assignment

Instructor

Samantha Mazzero
Fundação Instituto de Administração
7 Courses52,575 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions