Building Strategic Foresight Capabilities

Today, organizations find themselves dealing with an increasing amount of uncertainty.
They are often ill-equipped at responding to disruptive change and find themselves blindsided by ‘unexpected’ landslides in their ecosystems. In order to hold their ground, they need to upgrade their capabilities, become more agile in adapting to change and drive firm-level, society-level and industry-level change proactively. This course introduces you to strategic foresight, its main methods and tools and their application in public and private organisations. Foresight allows organisations to get ahead of the curve, pre-emptively catch trends, define more effective and robust policies and drive positive futures. You will also learn how foresight is an inclusive way of preparing for the future, how to involve a wide set of stakeholders, overcome silo thinking and leverage collective intelligence to advance the status quo. The course is built on over 15 years of benchmarking among leading organisations and leverages on the collective experience of three lecturers, who introduced foresight, strategy, innovation and design thinking to public organisation and in leading private sector companies. After completing this course, you will understand the need for strategic foresight, as well as how and where it is used, which benefits it yields and why leading organisations systematically invest in staying on top of the future.