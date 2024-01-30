EDHEC Business School
Building Strategic Foresight Capabilities
EDHEC Business School

Building Strategic Foresight Capabilities

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

René Rohrbeck
Remco Lenstra
Camelia Ram

Instructors: René Rohrbeck

4.9

(122 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 6 modules in this course

In this first module of the strategic foresight course we will introduce you to the language and basic principles of foresight . You will learn how to convert signals into drivers of change, and how to interpret drivers of change to succeed in the face of uncertainty in your business and in your personal career.

What's included

10 videos8 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts

This week, in module 2, we will introduce you to scenarios, which are built from the drivers you learned about in the previous module. In Module 1, you identified signals of how the future might be different and learned how to separate signal from noise to identify drivers of change. Scenarios help you create multiple plausible futures and catch them in stories and images. These stories inform long term decision making. Let's unleash our creativity and explore how those drivers combine in non-linear and complex ways to create narratives and scenarios for very different futures.

What's included

6 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module you will learn how to develop -and use- scenarios as a way to make futures tangible. As mentioned, we need to limit the amount of scenarios to make our foresight project manageable. By putting two drivers, selected through the approach from previous chapter in a scenario cross, we can create a spectrum of four plausible futures as a basis for strategic conversations. We will demonstrate and test with you how scenario narratives can become a catalyst for impactful strategies.

What's included

3 videos6 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Having learned how to craft compelling narratives of the future, you will now turn to strategize based on these future scenarios. You will come up with strategies that are different from your current one and different to the status quo. These are known as distant strategies. They form part of a portfolio of actions to help us balance performance and robustness. We will look at how scenarios can help you determine your Massive Transformation Purpose, a “why” to commit to. This helps you look at “what” actions we can take and “how” you will achieve them. The strategy playbox will provide you with a mechanism to systematically explore what is possible within current constraints.

What's included

6 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

In the two previous modules we focused on the practice of foresight. We were introduced to the Scenario Sprint method and learnt how scenarios help us to co-create compelling narratives that support strategy and decision making. This week, you will learn how to make foresight part of your everyday life, as an individual or in an organization. Module five will present you with materials and arguments to support the case for investing in foresight, and will provide you with the necessary information to scale the competency to identify, interpret and act on signals of change.

What's included

10 videos7 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Now you have reached the end of the course. The only thing left is the final quiz! Here you will test your knowledge with 30 questions. Good luck.

What's included

1 quiz

