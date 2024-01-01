René is best known for his pioneering work on future preparedness of organizations. Having worked in two disrupted industries, automobile and telecommunication, René wanted to understand how leading organizations use foresight to anticipate future markets and develop agile strategies. He has developed the Future FITness model, which measures the ability of organizations to use foresight to drive innovation and transformation. René Rohrbeck is Professor of Strategy and Director of the Chair for Foresight, Innovation, and Transformation at EDHEC Business School, one of the top 10 business schools in Europe. An internationally recognized thought leader and award winner, he continuously develops new methods and tools that help organizations to look into the future, to drive strategic renewal, and to manage strategy and innovation in times of uncertainty. With his consultancy, Rohrbeck Heger, he works with organisations to drive the digital transformation, promote circular economy and accelerate the energy transition.