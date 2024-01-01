Remco Lenstra obtained his Master of Product Design in 2000 and subsequently worked for 10 years in the private sector, as an industrial designer and R&D Manager. Remco then went to work at Flanders lnshape as coordinator of the then design driven research program. In 2016, Flanders lnShape merged with Antwerp Management School. This was the start of Remco's career in business education. In 2021, Remco joined the FIT chair at Edhec as a project manager and adjunct professor. Remco is the author of several white papers and tool books on innovation and design, including the book "Cecilia's Choice, Designs (a milestone in Flanders because the first book on Human centered design was published in Belgium in 2010).