This Specialization is intended for professionals who seek to improve their management competencies and skills. Through five courses, you will cover Delphi Method, Scenario Planning, Models and Frameworks to Support Decision Making Process in a BANI World. You will develop applied projects up to 3 courses.
By the end of this specialization, you'll have improved your knowledge, competencies, and skills regarding foresight and scenario analysis.
The potential for value creation through the future studies framework will be increased at the end of the Specialization.
Applied Learning Project
Learners in future studies specialization will engage in projects involving strategic foresight methodologies such as scenario planning, environmental scanning, and cross-impact analysis, applying these skills to address authentic problems by crafting actionable insights, mitigating risks, and shaping innovative strategies for organizations to navigate and thrive in an ever-evolving future landscape.