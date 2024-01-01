Profile

Luis Fernando Mello Barreto

PhD in Business

Bio

Entrepreneur with 25+ years of experience leading information technology, software development and data analytics projects for organizations such as Dufry , Claro, Marfrig , Raia Drogasil, Promon and Prefeitura de São Paulo . PhD and MSc in Business Administration (Quantitative Methods) from FEA-USP , MBA from FIA/Université Pierre Mendès France and a bachelor in Electrical Engineering from POLI-USP. Teaches courses in entrepreneurship, managing technology and innovation, strategy, simulation and information systems at FIA MBA programs and Senac post-graduate and graduate programs.

Courses - English

System Dynamics

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses