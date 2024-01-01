Entrepreneur with 25+ years of experience leading information technology, software development and data analytics projects for organizations such as Dufry , Claro, Marfrig , Raia Drogasil, Promon and Prefeitura de São Paulo . PhD and MSc in Business Administration (Quantitative Methods) from FEA-USP , MBA from FIA/Université Pierre Mendès France and a bachelor in Electrical Engineering from POLI-USP. Teaches courses in entrepreneurship, managing technology and innovation, strategy, simulation and information systems at FIA MBA programs and Senac post-graduate and graduate programs.