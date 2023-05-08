This course equips learners with the skills to analyze dynamic relationships within systems, create causal loop diagrams, and simulate the behavior of interconnected variables. Participants gain insights into system behavior, enabling them to make informed decisions and design effective interventions in diverse contexts.
System Dynamics
This course is part of Future Studies Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
By the end of week 1, you will be able to: • Comprehend the foundational concepts of System Dynamics and systems thinking and recognize their importance in understanding and addressing complex problems in various disciplines. • Develop the ability to distinguish between analytical thinking and systems thinking approaches and appreciate the value of problem orientation and clear problem articulation for effective problem-solving. • Acquire a deeper understanding of the perspectives and contributions of key figures in the field, such as Jay W. Forrester and Russ Ackoff, and explore the practical applications of systems thinking in management and decision-making.
What's included
2 videos4 readings
By the end of week 2, you will be able to: • Develop a deep understanding of systems thinking, with a focus on feedback processes, causal loop diagrams, and the impact of delays on system behavior. • Understand how to create and interpret causal loop diagrams as a tool for analyzing relationships and feedback processes within complex systems. • Learn to identify and apply system archetypes and modes of dynamic behavior to real-world scenarios, enhancing decision-making and problem-solving abilities in various contexts.
What's included
4 videos2 readings
By the end of week 3, you will be able to: • Understand the fundamental concepts of stocks, flows, and auxiliary variables in System Dynamics, and learn how to differentiate between causal loop diagrams and stock-flow diagrams. • Gain hands-on experience with the Vensim software, including the installation process, creating and simulating System Dynamics models, and analyzing the behavior of models through simulations. • Apply the acquired System Dynamics modeling skills to real-world examples, such as the Retirement Fund model, to analyze the impact of different variables and explore the behavior of complex systems over time.
What's included
3 videos5 readings
Examines the Bass Model for forecasting product adoption across markets. Students will explore diffusion Models, including advanced aspects like product obsolescence and repurchases. Vensim simulations will be employed to enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills while analyzing real-world scenarios.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 peer review
Focuses on the Dynamics of Growth, exploring various aspects such as product awareness, production costs, and product differentiation. Learners will analyze these dynamics through strategic modeling and systems thinking, applying their knowledge to real-world business scenarios. The module emphasizes understanding the role of feedback loops in growth dynamics and developing informed corporate strategies for long-term success.
What's included
5 videos1 reading
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Strategy? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.