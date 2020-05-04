This course is designed to help you create dynamic, interactive online courses through the use of multimedia tools, student collaboration opportunities, and formative assessment and feedback.
Each week we will focus on a particular topic: 1. Using multimedia for teaching and learning 2. Encouraging student collaboration 3. Formative assessment and feedback You will have a range of materials to read, videos to watch, topics to research, activities to perform, discussions to participate in, and an assessment to complete. In addition, you will have a random assignment of fellow participants' assessments to mark in order to receive your own mark. While most of the videos and activities are mandatory, we have included a number of "Take it Further" activities and longer versions of videos that are voluntary. At first glance, It may seem like a lot, but you will quickly find that many activities will take just minutes to perform. The emphasis in this MOOC is on gaining a wide range of experience in order to decide for yourself which tools and techniques to explore in more depth. Although we introduce a few concepts along the way, this is a very practical course. You will be assessed according to what you create and share. We hope you will enjoy the active, hands-on nature of this course and find many ideas to incorporate in your teaching.