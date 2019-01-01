Nancy has 30 years of experience working in education and has worked with digital and online technologies from the very beginning. Having been an E-Learning Specialist, Digital Designer, Head of ICT, Facilitator, Web Designer and Developer, Lecturer in Technology and Assistant Professor of English has allowed her to develop a strategic overview and hands-on expertise, as well as establishing connections between learning, design, technology, writing and communication. Nancy has worked with universities, government agencies, schools, voluntary organisations and small businesses, giving her a valuable insight into the needs of a wide variety of learners.