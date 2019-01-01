Profile

Dr Nancy Weitz

Digital Learning Specialist

Bio

Nancy has 30 years of experience working in education and has worked with digital and online technologies from the very beginning. Having been an E-Learning Specialist, Digital Designer, Head of ICT, Facilitator, Web Designer and Developer, Lecturer in Technology and Assistant Professor of English has allowed her to develop a strategic overview and hands-on expertise, as well as establishing connections between learning, design, technology, writing and communication. Nancy has worked with universities, government agencies, schools, voluntary organisations and small businesses, giving her a valuable insight into the needs of a wide variety of learners.

Courses

Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology

