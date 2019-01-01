Profile

Ms Sarah Sherman

    Sarah Sherman began her career working as a primary school teacher and educational researcher. She has worked in the field of e-learning for over 15 years and currently manages the Bloomsbury Learning Exchange (BLE) – a shared e-learning service for six London-based Higher Education institutions. Sarah is responsible for managing the coordination, implementation and development of Technology Enhanced Learning across the BLE partners, helping to support the use of the Virtual Learning Environment and associated technologies, such as lecture capture and web conferencing software. Sarah is a Trustee of the Association for Learning Technology and coordinates a number of regional and national e-learning user groups in the UK.

    Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology

