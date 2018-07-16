Chevron Left
Back to Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology by University of London

4.7
stars
582 ratings
241 reviews

About the Course

This course is designed to help you create dynamic, interactive online courses through the use of multimedia tools, student collaboration opportunities, and formative assessment and feedback. Each week we will focus on a particular topic: 1. Using multimedia for teaching and learning 2. Encouraging student collaboration 3. Formative assessment and feedback You will have a range of materials to read, videos to watch, topics to research, activities to perform, discussions to participate in, and an assessment to complete. In addition, you will have a random assignment of fellow participants' assessments to mark in order to receive your own mark. While most of the videos and activities are mandatory, we have included a number of "Take it Further" activities and longer versions of videos that are voluntary. At first glance, It may seem like a lot, but you will quickly find that many activities will take just minutes to perform. The emphasis in this MOOC is on gaining a wide range of experience in order to decide for yourself which tools and techniques to explore in more depth. Although we introduce a few concepts along the way, this is a very practical course. You will be assessed according to what you create and share. We hope you will enjoy the active, hands-on nature of this course and find many ideas to incorporate in your teaching....

Top reviews

SP

Aug 13, 2020

This was a very immersive and interesting course -- a lot of self-learning to be done on your own to really understand and put together into practice the technology into your own course and workflow.

AA

May 28, 2020

Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 246 Reviews for Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology

By Edison A G

Jul 16, 2018

First of all, it's a great honor to be part of this special course. I learned a lot, really. I'm an ICT teacher for technology although we don't have the best technology in the Philippines but we can absolutely use the tools you've provided and taught us. I enjoyed this course sooooooooo much. Maybe I took the assignment too seriously and put a lot of effort on them but that only shows how engaging this course is. It's a little sad =). I'd like to thank my peers, and MOST ESPECIALLY OUR INSTRUCTORS AND TRAINERS. Ms Sherman, Dr. Weiz and Dr Kennedy, I thank you so much!!!!!!!!!!

By Farooq A R

May 29, 2020

I found this course to be highly relevant to anyone involved in online teaching and looking to enhance their online teaching skills, improve student engagement and understand the value of different online tools and websites. The instructors were experts who explained the concept with easy to understand videos and clear instructions. It was a 3 weeks course but i was able to successfully finish it in under 10 days. Highly recommended

By Sonia P

Aug 14, 2020

This was a very immersive and interesting course -- a lot of self-learning to be done on your own to really understand and put together into practice the technology into your own course and workflow.

By Lori H

Jul 16, 2017

This class had some great ideas. I did feel like it was more work than 4 hours a week to do a good job on the work.

By Nattida S

May 13, 2018

It's useful course for learning how to blend and develop learning and teaching experience to be more interactive with the help of multi-technology

By Աստղիկ Բ

May 29, 2020

Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.

By Tufail S

Jun 2, 2020

Enjoyed the course! I learned many new things: a) use of several multimedia, such as various presentation tools, images and youtube videos embedding, and screencasting; b) I also learned about importance of student collaboration and use of discussion forums, twitter polls, and wiki projects ; c) I also learned about importance of feedback, including administration of quizzes and peer reviews, choosing rubric for assessment, and appropriate use of plagiarism tools. In summary, this course was very interesting and useful for me. Thank you!

By RAJESH I

Aug 26, 2019

Really loved the fact that this course offered me an opportunity to realise, explore and apply a range of technology based software, platforms and tools that can aid in making my students' learning experience more engaging in the future.

By Arshad H

May 15, 2020

This has been an exceptional course and I have put my heart and soul in to it. Primarily because I want to help my students. The course gave great ideas to do just that. Now I look ahead to an engaging online experience with students.

By Yolanda S

Apr 28, 2020

I really enjoyed the course with practical tools that you can implemented and enhance your teaching and student learning experience. Recommend this course to anyone that needs to engage in online learning

By Judy R

May 25, 2020

The educational activities are designed to ensure that there must be a successful take away for participants. I have greater confidence with incorporating educational technologies in my teaching.

By Joann C

Nov 18, 2019

The course has introduced me to various tools that are very useful to my training. I could explore using them to make my lesson more interactive.

By Jane I A

Mar 20, 2019

This is a very well organized online teaching technology skill - building course.

By Amani H

Jul 7, 2020

I learned about many tech tools that I did not know about before. I feel equipped to discuss new possible educational tech tools for my courses.

I felt on my own in many assignments with technology tools. I was asked for instance to create a screencast without any demo on how to or advice on what software I need to install on my computer. The focus was more on why to use a certain tool than how I actually use it. Very often I felt overwhelmed with many names of new tools without a demo of how to install it and use it. I had to depend on youtube videos.

also I felt that there was no discussion of adapting those tools for languages that do not use the latin alphabet. I tried to use Arabic on a badge and could not do so. It would be nice if we get the perspective on which tools can work with different characters.

By sarah c

Jul 28, 2017

Fun course with enthusiastic tutors. The interactivity is great and a sense of community among the participants grew over the 3 weeks.

I learnt a lot and saw some really practical but interesting ideas for using the apps that we met.

By Dr. K M

Apr 6, 2020

Its one of the best course to use digital multimedia in modern teaching practices. Every science teacher should do this course and apply concept of collaborative learning in teaching. Thanks, team of course and Coursera.

By Roberto J V P

Mar 21, 2020

I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.

I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!

By Alexandra K

Apr 4, 2020

A brilliant course, which helps understand basic VLE. I get qiute fascinated by all the tasks and methods! This course asissted me a lot in my occupation, that is connected with teaching!

By Mtar F

May 26, 2020

Tank you so much. Despite my twenty years of experience, I learned a lot from this course.

I highly recommend.

By Anwar A

May 26, 2020

excellent course

By Gabriela D

Jun 5, 2020

Overall, this is a very good course which introduces participants both to some important theoretical concepts from the field of Education and to a good array of online tools which can be incorporated in online teaching. Then why only 3 stars? For one, the insistence on Twitter-related activities bothered me. It was not a large part of the course, but in a course this short, every element matters. There are massive concerns related to social media platforms, from privacy issues to security problems to ethical matters. These should have been taken into account. Secondly, there were some technical problems like broken links and missing text boxes for some assignments. Thirdly, there was no instructor or TA presence on the forums during my particular session and participant interaction was minimal. I do recommend this course, but do keep in mind that the time investment will be higher than 15 hours if you put any thought into your assignments and that it won't exactly blow your mind unless you're a complete novice. I do think that the course should be updated considering the increase in demand in times like these.

By Nordeen b O

Aug 27, 2019

I have learnt to get interactive through practical teaching with technology. The new ways of teaching using different platforms allow learners to discover the answer themselves by a forum discussion and explore how to use tools such as videos to become more independent learners.

By Muhammad F R

Jun 11, 2020

I am very grateful to learn this course by financial aid. I have been learning in many platform, and I think this course is so well-crafted that it covers so many key points and still allows us the students to learn in ease. Thanks for the opportunity and the experience as well.

By María C B

Aug 27, 2019

This course gives a comprehensive view of the main resources that you can use to design virtual courses. I loved the discussion forums, and all professors showed a high level of expertise and professionalism. Highly recommended!

By Simona V

Aug 2, 2020

One of the best short courses on moving to online teaching ever: full of practical exercises, tips and ideas. I have learnt so much and I have enjoyed doing all the learning too.

Is there a part two? :-D

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder