Aug 13, 2020
This was a very immersive and interesting course -- a lot of self-learning to be done on your own to really understand and put together into practice the technology into your own course and workflow.
May 28, 2020
Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.
By Edison A G•
Jul 16, 2018
First of all, it's a great honor to be part of this special course. I learned a lot, really. I'm an ICT teacher for technology although we don't have the best technology in the Philippines but we can absolutely use the tools you've provided and taught us. I enjoyed this course sooooooooo much. Maybe I took the assignment too seriously and put a lot of effort on them but that only shows how engaging this course is. It's a little sad =). I'd like to thank my peers, and MOST ESPECIALLY OUR INSTRUCTORS AND TRAINERS. Ms Sherman, Dr. Weiz and Dr Kennedy, I thank you so much!!!!!!!!!!
By Farooq A R•
May 29, 2020
I found this course to be highly relevant to anyone involved in online teaching and looking to enhance their online teaching skills, improve student engagement and understand the value of different online tools and websites. The instructors were experts who explained the concept with easy to understand videos and clear instructions. It was a 3 weeks course but i was able to successfully finish it in under 10 days. Highly recommended
By Sonia P•
Aug 14, 2020
By Lori H•
Jul 16, 2017
This class had some great ideas. I did feel like it was more work than 4 hours a week to do a good job on the work.
By Nattida S•
May 13, 2018
It's useful course for learning how to blend and develop learning and teaching experience to be more interactive with the help of multi-technology
By Աստղիկ Բ•
May 29, 2020
By Tufail S•
Jun 2, 2020
Enjoyed the course! I learned many new things: a) use of several multimedia, such as various presentation tools, images and youtube videos embedding, and screencasting; b) I also learned about importance of student collaboration and use of discussion forums, twitter polls, and wiki projects ; c) I also learned about importance of feedback, including administration of quizzes and peer reviews, choosing rubric for assessment, and appropriate use of plagiarism tools. In summary, this course was very interesting and useful for me. Thank you!
By RAJESH I•
Aug 26, 2019
Really loved the fact that this course offered me an opportunity to realise, explore and apply a range of technology based software, platforms and tools that can aid in making my students' learning experience more engaging in the future.
By Arshad H•
May 15, 2020
This has been an exceptional course and I have put my heart and soul in to it. Primarily because I want to help my students. The course gave great ideas to do just that. Now I look ahead to an engaging online experience with students.
By Yolanda S•
Apr 28, 2020
I really enjoyed the course with practical tools that you can implemented and enhance your teaching and student learning experience. Recommend this course to anyone that needs to engage in online learning
By Judy R•
May 25, 2020
The educational activities are designed to ensure that there must be a successful take away for participants. I have greater confidence with incorporating educational technologies in my teaching.
By Joann C•
Nov 18, 2019
The course has introduced me to various tools that are very useful to my training. I could explore using them to make my lesson more interactive.
By Jane I A•
Mar 20, 2019
This is a very well organized online teaching technology skill - building course.
By Amani H•
Jul 7, 2020
I learned about many tech tools that I did not know about before. I feel equipped to discuss new possible educational tech tools for my courses.
I felt on my own in many assignments with technology tools. I was asked for instance to create a screencast without any demo on how to or advice on what software I need to install on my computer. The focus was more on why to use a certain tool than how I actually use it. Very often I felt overwhelmed with many names of new tools without a demo of how to install it and use it. I had to depend on youtube videos.
also I felt that there was no discussion of adapting those tools for languages that do not use the latin alphabet. I tried to use Arabic on a badge and could not do so. It would be nice if we get the perspective on which tools can work with different characters.
By sarah c•
Jul 28, 2017
Fun course with enthusiastic tutors. The interactivity is great and a sense of community among the participants grew over the 3 weeks.
I learnt a lot and saw some really practical but interesting ideas for using the apps that we met.
By Dr. K M•
Apr 6, 2020
Its one of the best course to use digital multimedia in modern teaching practices. Every science teacher should do this course and apply concept of collaborative learning in teaching. Thanks, team of course and Coursera.
By Roberto J V P•
Mar 21, 2020
I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.
I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!
By Alexandra K•
Apr 4, 2020
A brilliant course, which helps understand basic VLE. I get qiute fascinated by all the tasks and methods! This course asissted me a lot in my occupation, that is connected with teaching!
By Mtar F•
May 26, 2020
Tank you so much. Despite my twenty years of experience, I learned a lot from this course.
I highly recommend.
By Anwar A•
May 26, 2020
excellent course
By Gabriela D•
Jun 5, 2020
Overall, this is a very good course which introduces participants both to some important theoretical concepts from the field of Education and to a good array of online tools which can be incorporated in online teaching. Then why only 3 stars? For one, the insistence on Twitter-related activities bothered me. It was not a large part of the course, but in a course this short, every element matters. There are massive concerns related to social media platforms, from privacy issues to security problems to ethical matters. These should have been taken into account. Secondly, there were some technical problems like broken links and missing text boxes for some assignments. Thirdly, there was no instructor or TA presence on the forums during my particular session and participant interaction was minimal. I do recommend this course, but do keep in mind that the time investment will be higher than 15 hours if you put any thought into your assignments and that it won't exactly blow your mind unless you're a complete novice. I do think that the course should be updated considering the increase in demand in times like these.
By Nordeen b O•
Aug 27, 2019
I have learnt to get interactive through practical teaching with technology. The new ways of teaching using different platforms allow learners to discover the answer themselves by a forum discussion and explore how to use tools such as videos to become more independent learners.
By Muhammad F R•
Jun 11, 2020
I am very grateful to learn this course by financial aid. I have been learning in many platform, and I think this course is so well-crafted that it covers so many key points and still allows us the students to learn in ease. Thanks for the opportunity and the experience as well.
By María C B•
Aug 27, 2019
This course gives a comprehensive view of the main resources that you can use to design virtual courses. I loved the discussion forums, and all professors showed a high level of expertise and professionalism. Highly recommended!
By Simona V•
Aug 2, 2020
One of the best short courses on moving to online teaching ever: full of practical exercises, tips and ideas. I have learnt so much and I have enjoyed doing all the learning too.
Is there a part two? :-D