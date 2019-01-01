Profile

Dr Eileen Kennedy

Principal Research Fellow

Bio

Eileen Kennedy is a Principal Research Fellow in online learning at the UCL Knowledge Lab, UCL Institute of Education. She works with the Centre for Global Higher Education and the RELIEF Centre. where her research explores ways of enhancing and supporting the online learning experience and sharing practice in online and blended learning. This has involved developing learning design tools (with Diana Laurillard), creating teacher communities online (e.g. through MOOCs) and researching the experience of learning online. Before moving into education research, Eileen taught sociology at various universities for over ten years.

Get Interactive: Practical Teaching with Technology

