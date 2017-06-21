About this Course

63,575 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

started a new career after completing these courses

15%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Teaching
  • Online Learning
  • Evaluation
  • Planning

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

started a new career after completing these courses

15%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(30,572 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Why is Online Teaching Important + Open and Institutionally Supported Technologies

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Planning Online Learning + Online Learning Activities

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 101 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Online Assessment Strategies + Online Resources

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Engaging and Motivating Students + Evaluation Strategies

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 93 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARNING TO TEACH ONLINE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder