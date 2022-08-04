This course is aimed at anyone who is teaching online or will be in the future. Learners will come away with ways to improve their online courses and teaching practices today.
Excellence in Online TeachingJohns Hopkins University
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Current or future online teachers.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- leveraging technology
- Professional Development
- building community
- facilitating online learning
- Accessibility
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Module 1: Welcome & Facilitating Online Learning
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Module 2: Accessibility & Inclusivity
3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Module 3: Innovative Uses of Technology
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Module 4: Student Community Building
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
