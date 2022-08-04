About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

C​urrent or future online teachers.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • leveraging technology
  • Professional Development
  • building community
  • facilitating online learning
  • Accessibility
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

C​urrent or future online teachers.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Module 1: Welcome & Facilitating Online Learning

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Module 2: Accessibility & Inclusivity

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Module 3: Innovative Uses of Technology

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Module 4: Student Community Building

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder