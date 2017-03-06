Welcome to Foundations of Virtual Instruction! This course will help you 'up' your game and develop the advanced skills and techniques that elude even some of the most experienced virtual teachers in the K-12 space. Examine pitfalls and learn how to overcome them by focusing on the fundamentals that have the most significant impact on student learning in a blended or online environment. When you complete this course, you will be able to:
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
Welcome to Module 1, The History of Virtual Instruction. In this module, we will explore the history of virtual education and the different models of virtual instruction for K-12 students.
Module 2
Welcome to Module 2, Synchronous and Asynchronous Technologies. This module begins with the definitions of asynchronous learning and synchronous learning and then continues with a look at tools and technologies appropriate for each. These are the two main modes for conducting online courses and as such are among the most important concepts in the world of virtual instruction.
Module 3
Welcome to Module 3, Transitioning from the Classroom to the Virtual Environment. Thus far, we have examined the roots of virtual instruction and the technology available for use in synchronous and asynchronous online learning. In this module, you will consider transitioning from the traditional classroom to a virtual setting. We will also explore the facilitation of instruction in an online course, the changing field of curriculum development, and the role of outside vendors. While reviewing this information, keep in mind that the purpose is to introduce you to some best practices and methods to consider when teaching online, not to master these practices yet.
Module 4
Welcome to Module 4, Equity and Access, Funding, and the Law. This module introduces funding, equity and access, and legal considerations that virtual teachers must keep in mind. The content in this module is geared toward what is current and relevant in the United States, however, the information may be useful and applicable internationally as well. As you review content in these three areas, reflect on the virtual teacher’s role in each area and particularly your current or future role as a virtual instructor.
This is a relevant course especially at this time. I wish the course would be more diverse. Maybe have information on virtual schools outside the US
This introductory course does a nice job of going over the history of online learning/education along with explanations of the laws of education and how they relate to online learning.
Good explanations of material, instructor and instructions are easy to understand. A lot of focus on state/gov't regulations that could be more condensed.
I am very thankful to all the creators and developers of this course, It really gave me the opportunity to understand the terminologies, legalities and a lot more, Once again Thank you very much!!
