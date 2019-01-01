Cindy Carbajal, M.S. Instructional Design and Technology, is the Manager of Teaching Services for Pearson Online and Blended Learning and works with online, K-12 teachers across the country. She taught virtually at California Connections Academy for 8 years, was instrumental in developing a program for synchronous online lessons for all elementary students, and training teachers in online learning best practices. Cindy has taken online courses from Cal State San Marcos, Cal State Fullerton, Boise State University, National University, UCI Extension, and Coursera. She has also taught online for University of Phoenix and has been a presenter in person and online for iNACOL (which is now the Aurora Institute), CUE, NAGC, ASCD, and ESS by CUE and CLRN.