The Final Project will be a hands-on, comprehensive project that practitioners of virtual education can implement in their profession. For this final project, learners will draft a design plan for an online learning module utilizing materials learned from the virtual teacher series. Learners will choose the subject matter, method of delivery, tools, instructional strategies, and assessments, with the goal of creating a module of online or blended instruction that meets the needs of their students. Learners do not have to create, develop or teach the online learning module they design.
University of California, Irvine
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Started!
This section will give you an overview of the course, the timeline for your final project, and grading logistics. Be sure to read all the information carefully and plan accordingly.
Brainstorm and Review
To help you get started, we've included optional activities and resources. Also, we've compiled a list of links that tie each piece of the final project to the course content from previous courses. You'll want to review each section carefully before you begin to work on your project. Once you create a rough draft of your final project, you can submit it in the upcoming Optional Feedback Peer Review.
(Optional) Feedback Peer Review
This section is optional for those learners who want to have additional feedback on their final project assignment prior to the Final Peer Review submission and evaluation.
Final Project Assignment Submission
This is the final peer review project submission portion of the course. Please be mindful that there will be no extension given to learners for any deadlines set.
About the Virtual Teacher Specialization
This series of courses provides best practices for online instruction, student engagement and virtual community building; effective uses of asynchronous and synchronous technologies, social media and other emerging technologies; and data analysis techniques and student performance measurements to individualize instruction in an online or blended environment. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a final project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses.
