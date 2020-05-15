This course is for language educators who wish to learn how to build and teach a blended language course. You may receive 1.5 Graduate Teacher Education credits (GRTE) for completing this course. See below for more information.
This course is divided into four modules. In the first module we are going to discuss the origins and effectiveness of the blended learning model. In the second module, we are going to look at course level considerations such as how to choose a blended format or how to build a blended course syllabus. In the third module, we are going to focus on the unit level. We are going to discuss how to plan a blended unit, how to go about presenting content, designing blended activities and assessment strategies. In the fourth module, we're going to turn our attention to the teaching aspect of the blended learning experience. At the end of the course, you have the option to put what you have learned into practice through an optional peer-reviewed assignment (Honors lesson). This assignment is not required to complete the course unless you wish to obtain Graduate Teacher Credits (GRTE). This course includes short quizzes, discussion questions, and an optional scaffolded peer-reviewed assignment. If you complete all the assignments, at the end of this course you will have fairly fleshed out a blended unit and you will be well on your way to building your own blended language course. Upon completion of this course, students will be able to: Explain blended learning as a teaching modality and discuss its effectiveness List and discuss the main instructional design steps involved in building a blended language course Select tools and technologies to support blended language learning Discuss effective blended teaching strategies GRTE credits: Credits earned for GRTE courses are not applicable toward a degree program offered at the University of Colorado Boulder but may be used for teacher professional enhancement, including relicensure and school district salary advancement. You may receive 1.5 GRTE credits for completing this course ($225). The form is provided at the end module 5.