Language teaching experience is recommended.

  • Explain blended learning as a teaching modality and discuss its effectiveness

  • List and discuss the main instructional design steps involved in building a blended language course

  • Select tools and technologies to support blended language learning

  • Discuss effective blended teaching strategies

  • hybrid learning activities
  • hybrid language learning
  • teaching blended language courses
  • hybrid teaching
  • blended language course design
Language teaching experience is recommended.

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Blended Language Learning: Definitions, Benefits, Challenges, and Effectiveness

Week 2

Building a Blended Language Course (Course Level Considerations)

Week 3

Building a Blended Learning Course (Unit Level Considerations)

Week 4

Teaching Strategies, Optional Peer-Reviewed Assignment, and GRTE Registration

