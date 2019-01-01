Edwige Simon, PhD is the Director of the Language Teaching with Technology Certificate Program. She has been working in the field of education for over twelve years. She received a PhD from the ATLAS Institute at CU Boulder in 2012. Her research interests focus on professional development and the preparation of educators to teach online. She served as the 2013-2015 Programs Director of the International Association for Language Learning Technology, and she is the founding editor of the FLTMAG, a free magazine dedicated to technology integration in the world language classroom.