Edwige Simon

Faculty Director of the Language Teaching with Technology Graduate Certificate

Bio

Edwige Simon, PhD is the Director of the Language Teaching with Technology Certificate Program. She has been working in the field of education for over twelve years. She received a PhD from the ATLAS Institute at CU Boulder in 2012. Her research interests focus on professional development and the preparation of educators to teach online. She served as the 2013-2015 Programs Director of the International Association for Language Learning Technology, and she is the founding editor of the FLTMAG, a free magazine dedicated to technology integration in the world language classroom.

Courses

Blended Language Learning: Design and Practice for Teachers

