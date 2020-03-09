MH
Jul 14, 2020
I thought this was a great course. It was very easy to follow, the format was very intuitive and broken down into manageable chunks. I feel much more prepared to teach a blended course going forward.
AA
Jun 22, 2020
Very helpful and informative course. I feel well-prepared now to design my blended course for the fall semester. Thanks for the effort and information provided in this course!
By P.R.Sujatha P•
Mar 9, 2020
Very organized and focused! wish we could have extended! would love to know more on the topic! Thank you for all the wonderful material and comprehensive quizzes.
By Linda G•
Jun 29, 2020
Not nearly as practical as I would have hoped; remained mainly on the theoretical level. Ideally, this course would be followed by one where she SHOWS you how to use some of the tools she names. Also, it would be great if somebody could proofread this course; there are numerous typos, both on the slides and on the quizzes, not a big deal, just a bit sloppy and a little disappointing.
By Amani H•
Jun 23, 2020
Excellent course. Highly recommended for language instructors who want to learn about Blended teaching . I gained a lot of knowledge about teaching language online. I love that the course addresses issues related to teaching foreign languages . It keep you up to date with technology tools and terminology in the field of language teaching online . Thank you
By Andres M•
Feb 20, 2020
A great introductory course for those of us interested in learning about blended teaching. Some modules stood out more than others, but an enjoyable teacher made the course well worth taking. Thank you.
By Lorenzo R•
Feb 8, 2020
A plethora of tech tools to be discovered in this course
By Tylkowski I•
Mar 16, 2020
Very useful and well-structured course!
By Jessica B•
Feb 11, 2020
Thank you, Edwige.
By Samantha K•
Nov 8, 2020
The course is very informative, but the ability to get someone to peer-review your assignment is very challenging. I submitted early, but still wasn't able to get it peer-reviewed and now can't apply for the graduate credit, which was a huge motivator for taking this course in the first place.
I learned quite a bit, but I am really frustrated with the way this is setup. There needs to be a back up for these types of situations, or it shouldn't be required to have the peer-review component.
By Karine P•
Jun 24, 2020
I enjoyed the format of the course very much, and the LMS! It was great to have the video, the transcript and the note taking tool. I wish my students had access to such a good system too! I am going to use it as a model for how I would like my online teaching to look like. Thank you!
I had some doubts about the language applications of the course but I was positively surprised to learn about a number of new resources that I am going to explore this summer in preparation for the Fall. My only reserve would be about some of the readings that seemed to be outdated or at least old, but other than that, I found the content to be very relevant and useful. Again, thank you - I do feel better prepared to gear up for whatever the Fall will look like! Best, Karine
By Dr. G R•
Mar 29, 2020
Dear Sir / Madam,
I am highly impressed with the course. Really felt like urging educators in my catchment area to be going ahead with this course. Just forwarding you a link with regards to the FB post i made vis-a-vis promoting this course.
I hope you would like it.
https://www.facebook.com/gurpalsingh.rana.5
By Aysenur U•
May 20, 2020
This was a super useful course to take during these strange times we are going through. It helped to better understand what blended learning is and how to better teach in this format. I'm happy I took this course!! I feel more confident about teaching online now.
By Keerthana.T•
May 22, 2020
It was an excellent course for the teacher who looks forward to improving their teaching skills. It would definitely help if you take this course seriously and do the given assignments. Thank you course era for this excellent course.
By Stephanie C•
Jul 3, 2020
I feel much more confident to design and to instruct blended or online language teaching course for my middle schoolers come fall if once again faced with such a situation.
By Helen S•
Jun 12, 2021
It's an excellent course which provided a comprehensive overview on Blended Learning. Really very useful for me especially during this lockdown!!! Thank you!!!
By Sergio P•
May 29, 2020
With this course I am more than ready to use what I already have and create my Blended course. Thank you so much for all the knowledge shared!
By Aleksandra K•
Nov 19, 2020
It was a really useful course, taught in a "friendly" manner. You can feel the lecturer has a lot of teaching and designing experience.
By Yoeimis P P G•
Nov 19, 2020
A wonderful course! I learnt significantly. All the material involved was so accurate. Thank you!
By Stephanie D•
Jul 25, 2020
Super helpful for those facing a blended learning situation, with older and more independent students - which was, obviously, the purpose of this course. For those of us facing an all-online situation - with younger students in beginner language courses - it was a bit discouraging, though it did affirm the difficulties we have faced and are facing in striving to achieve important learning outcomes without and F2F contact. Lots of great information, and excellent modeling of clear, concise instruction from the instructor.
By Adriana L V•
Feb 7, 2021
I liked the way the course went, this is the first time I registered for a course in Coursera and I really enjoyed it and I learned a lot. The only 'but' I would say is that the number of hours doesn't appear in the certificate and that's a very important element that is required in my workplaces, for that reason, I don't know if they will validate it. I wish you could include it in further certificates.
By Amy G•
Nov 23, 2020
Great! But...there is a but...I thought I would have had to design a course and have my work peer-assessed.
By Phyllis L•
Aug 29, 2020
What an awesome learning experience! Professor Edwige was clear, engaging and easy to follow. I particularly like how the modules are organized and layered; I was guided to apply what I had learned when responding to discussion prompts. Some assignments were quite challenging and it took me much longer than estimated to finish; but the efforts and mental exercises were totally worth it. I highly recommend this course to anyone who has traditionally been teaching just F2F in class and will need to attempt to design a blended learning course. You would be given great strategies, tips, examples and practices to prepare you for the daunting task! Thank you Professor and fellow classmates, I learned a lot just by reading everyone else's submission. I really enjoyed the course.
By Jiangsong G•
Apr 4, 2022
This course has been well designed and provides great thearetical and practical knowledge about blended courses. I have really enjoyed all the classes the teacher gave me. I have not got a chance to try all the ideas or online tools that the teacher shared with me ,but I will. The teacher also tries to smooth students' anxiety if you are not a tech person. The teacher shows us what is best for us. We do not need to try all the online tools for our blended courses, but we can focus on several tools to work on. It is very pleasant to take this course. The teacher is super great and professional. By the way, she is very beautiful.
By Harald M•
Jun 19, 2021
This course was presented in a sympathetic and clear-cut way. It illuminated all aspects of creating a suitable blended learning concept and maintaining a platform. Our lecturer presented a lot of precious information. Including some supplemental reading containing, for instance, interviews with other teachers/directors sharing their experience. Each unit included optional discussion points/questions to answer intended to foster the newly acquired knowledge, which I recommend. As a student, you quickly notice that the information given is based on our teacher's own practical experience.
By Daw H H A•
Aug 16, 2020
Online learning gives students another opportunity to engage with the material. To use this blended learning tactic effectively, require students to complete assignments, presentations, or tests before moving on to the remaining portion of the course.
It improves communication by allowing students to interact with teachers and make lesson notes or discussions and It also saves time and money
By linker d•
Jul 10, 2020
This was a very good introduction to blended teaching and learning. It was great for managing issues unique to blended and online learning, and the sections on use of online apps was very beneficial.
I won't be taking it for certification immediately, but will consider how the content fits into my plans, and then decide later.