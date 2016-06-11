Chevron Left
The Final Project will be a hands-on, comprehensive project that practitioners of virtual education can implement in their profession. For this final project, learners will draft a design plan for an online learning module utilizing materials learned from the virtual teacher series. Learners will choose the subject matter, method of delivery, tools, instructional strategies, and assessments, with the goal of creating a module of online or blended instruction that meets the needs of their students. Learners do not have to create, develop or teach the online learning module they design. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Design a fully online or blended instructional module 2. Apply theories and/or strategies of effective online instruction...

HV

May 10, 2020

A great course! I'm happy to conclude it now, amid quarantine and homescholling...I was able to help schools I work to develop online classes.

AN

Jul 2, 2020

Completing the Final Project was fun. I enjoyed implementing the knowledge gained in previous courses and reading projects outside my field.

By Susan D

Jun 11, 2016

One of the BEST! I loved the whole Virtual Teacher Series!

By Helen L R V

May 11, 2020

By Devkant K

Jun 23, 2020

Good.

By piyush p

Jun 25, 2020

fantastic, detailed

By Prasanthi K N

Jun 24, 2020

nice

By Michael D

Feb 8, 2017

very little interaction in the final project. seems this module does not follow the principles of the earlier 4 with regards to virtual teaching

By Ellen M

Jan 5, 2021

I've given five stars for the Virtual Teacher Final Project because it was put together as best as it could be. The rubrics was complete and detailed and the framework instructions were clear and concise. This said, I wish that I could read what my peer reviewers had to say about my own Final Project. I can only see my passing score of 93%. I would have liked to have learned something via concrete information/feedback and find out what I overlooked to not earn the full 100%. I spent a good deal of time writing thoughtful feedback for the three Final Projects/assignments that I reviewed. I hope that this wasn't a waste of time and that my classmates were able to read my thoughtful comments. Thank you for putting this unique program together. It's something that is much needed in the education field - especially during this historic pandemic in which we find ourselves, and when virtually every teacher is forced to teach online.

By Gagan D S

Jul 3, 2020

Nicely Prepared Course. Met all the expectations of the teacher. Highly appreciated the concern for AT Risk Students, and Gifted Students. Help us to focus on them and communicate with them in a better ways.

Thanks

:)

By Adriana N

Jul 2, 2020

By Tammi G

Jul 31, 2020

I appre.ciated the opportunity to formulate a lesson so I can identify the elements that I believe are essential to effective teaching.

By Julie Q

Mar 17, 2021

I found this to be an effective culmination to the specialization and really brought it all together. I enjoyed the whole process.

By SHAMIN A

May 21, 2021

Excellent content and supplemental readings! This course is applicable globally in this era with the COVID pandemic.

By Katina

Mar 6, 2021

This is a great course for educator's aiming to broaden their knowledge and skills in the realm of virtual teaching!

By Deleted A

Sep 16, 2020

If you want to improve your skills for online teaching and apply them. This is the prefect course

By Elizabeth R M

Apr 26, 2021

Excellent course. I learned a lot about the use of teaching tools for virtual education.

By Dr. D P S

Jun 24, 2020

Instructors were Excellent. It has sharpened my skills as distinguished professor.

By Analyn B

Dec 14, 2020

Thank you very much. This specialization is really helpful to us teachers.

By Kamlesh P

Jul 17, 2020

Really helpful course and well planned as well as well delivered

By Upananda P

Jun 24, 2020

Very Good Course with Practical Exposure to real world Teaching.

By Amarnath B

Jun 23, 2020

Nice course. Helped me to hone my skills in Project writing.

By Shahid H S

May 7, 2021

It was great experience to learn from great Mentor.

By Ambrogio M B

Feb 22, 2022

Un curso muy completo que me permitío reflexionar.

By Robin A

Jun 28, 2020

Great course overall I really enjoyed the feedback

By Aamir N

Jun 29, 2020

Thanks, a very beautifully constructed course

By Tamaghna C

Jun 24, 2020

Excellent course. A must for all teachers.

