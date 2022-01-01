About this Specialization

This series of courses provides best practices for online instruction, student engagement and virtual community building; effective uses of asynchronous and synchronous technologies, social media and other emerging technologies; and data analysis techniques and student performance measurements to individualize instruction in an online or blended environment. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a final project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses.
Foundations of Virtual Instruction

Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Virtual K-12 Classroom

Advanced Instructional Strategies in the Virtual Classroom

Performance Assessment in the Virtual Classroom

University of California, Irvine

