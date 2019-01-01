Dr. Racquel Stephens is a visionary educator and lifelong learner. This is her 29th year in education, the last 20 of which has been in virtual education teaching and administration. She considers herself a pioneer in virtual learning, having started with the building of online AP classes for the University of Santa Cruz online high school, UCCP. From there, she was on the ground floor leadership team of the largest virtual high school in Washington State, Insight Schools of Washington. She is currently the Coordinator of Online Learning for Irvine Unified School District in Southern California. She is an active member of several associations for online teaching and learning and recently completed a qualitative research study on how online learning can increase equity of access to high school courses in Southern California. Racquel resides in Southern California so she can enjoy the beach, mountain, and desert activities on weekends.