Welcome to Emerging Trends and Technologies in K-12! This course will help you evaluate and implement technology in the most useful way within your virtual classroom setting. We will discuss the possibilities and challenges of using technology in fully online environments, although many of the ideas can be applied to blended and traditional environments as well.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Module 1
Welcome to Module 1, The Role of Educational Technology in K-12 Virtual Education. In this module, we will explore the role of technology in virtual education, evaluate technologies for use, and how to implement technology in the virtual classroom. We will also review some common questions about trends and technologies and look at privacy considerations for K-12 students.
Module 2
Welcome to Module 2, Collaborative Technologies in Virtual Education. In this module, we will explore collaborative learning technologies and evaluate learning management systems. We will also review asynchronous and synchronous technologies for application in K-12 virtual education.
Module 3
Welcome to Module 3, Game-based Learning & Badges in Virtual Education. In this module, we will discuss gamification, game-based learning, and badges in virtual education. We'll also look at the authoring environments Minecraft and Scratch and explore potential uses for augmented reality and wearable technologies in the classroom.
Module 4
Welcome to Module 4, Open Content in Virtual Education. In this module, we will compare different types of open educational content and how it can be beneficial to students learning virtually. We will also debate the role of MOOCs in virtual K-12 education.
Got introduced to very new technologies useful in online teaching and content development. but the video contents are unnecessarily long.
HIGLY RECOMMEND THIS COURSERA TO OTHER STUDENTS WHO WOULD LIKE TIO LEARN MORE IN EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY, INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS, COLLABORATION AND OPEN RESOURCES EDUCATIONAL MATERIALS
It gives me insights about the emerging trends that we may use in teaching. It also give me the list of possible OER and MOOCs that I can visit to get instructional materials to aide me in teaching.
Great course for those who are interested in implementing new teaching methods in their classroom! I especially liked conversations between Melissa and Jesse! Thank you for your hard work!
This series of courses provides best practices for online instruction, student engagement and virtual community building; effective uses of asynchronous and synchronous technologies, social media and other emerging technologies; and data analysis techniques and student performance measurements to individualize instruction in an online or blended environment. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a final project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses.
