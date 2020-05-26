Plenty of buzz exists about blended learning and its transformational potential. But what does blended learning really mean? In this course we will explore the different models of blended learning and dive into key issues that impact students, teachers, and schools. Specifically, we will look at these issues through the lens of three high-performing schools that each use a different type of blended learning. A few of the key topics will include:
Blended Learning: Personalizing Education for Students
About this Course
New Teacher Center
New Teacher Center improves student learning by accelerating the effectiveness of new teachers and school leaders. NTC partners with states, school districts, and policymakers to design and implement systems that create sustainable, high-quality mentoring and professional development; build leadership capacity; enhance teaching conditions; improve retention; and transform schools into vibrant learning communities.
Silicon Schools Fund
Silicon Schools Fund: Silicon Schools funds the creation of new schools in the Bay Area that foster innovation and personalization to discover the next generation of schools in America. There are currently 41 schools across the region in the Silicon Schools Fund portfolio.
Clayton Christensen Institute
Clayton Christensen Institute: The Clayton Christensen Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank dedicated to improving the world through disruptive innovation. Founded on the theories of Harvard professor Clayton Christensen, the Institute offers a unique framework for understanding many of society’s most pressing issues around education, healthcare, and economic prosperity.
Relay Graduate School of Education
Relay Graduate School of Education is a ground-breaking graduate school with an innovative Master's degree program designed specifically to respond to today's urgent demand for effective and successful teachers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Blended Learning Models
An overview, definition, and introduction to several different models of blended learning.
Creating the Ideal Student Experience
Learn how educators are redesigning schools and the use of time and teachers to create their most ideal blended learning environment. Explore how to help students transition smoothly from traditional education to blended learning.
Rethinking the Role of the Teacher
Discover how the role of the teacher is changing in blended learning environments. What parts of the job stay the same and what is different? How does an organization support teachers in making the transition to blended learning?
Redesigning a School
How can we challenge our assumptions about the ways that schools have always been organized and run? How do leaders manage the change as their organizations transition from traditional models to blended learning?
Reviews
Very interesting course that enables any educator to obtain a great understanding of the Blended Learning approach. this is an approach that can bring a great difference to the teaching environment.
Amazing course. It is the first one I have taken in Coursera and it exceeded my expectations. One of the best courses I have taken in my life.
I would like to see more footage and interview from the protagonist schools.
The course was full of necessary information to be ready to switch to blended learning models. Additional materials provided will give full insights about the topic.
