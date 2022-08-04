About this Course

Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Fudan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
绪论：微影人的自我修养

Week 2
亲临微电影创作现场

Week 3
勤修微影人观念

Week 4
勤养微电影思维

后记

