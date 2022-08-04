目前市面上有越来越多的微电影技术与流程方面的教程，通过它们你可以知道拍微电影大致的制作流程与技术，但这样你接触的只是微电影创作的皮毛。因为，拍微电影，从根本上说我们面对的是人：演员、工作人员、观众这些活生生的人，而人比机器要难把握多了。因此，微电影创作是一种独具风格、需要深入复杂人性与感受的深层次独立创作。
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
绪论：微影人的自我修养
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete
亲临微电影创作现场
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 120 min)
3 hours to complete
勤修微影人观念
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 148 min)
6 hours to complete
勤养微电影思维
6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 223 min)
13 minutes to complete
后记
13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
