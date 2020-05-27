MG
Mar 8, 2021
Very interesting course that enables any educator to obtain a great understanding of the Blended Learning approach. this is an approach that can bring a great difference to the teaching environment.
AA
May 26, 2020
The course was full of necessary information to be ready to switch to blended learning models. Additional materials provided will give full insights about the topic.
By Ashot A•
May 27, 2020
The course was full of necessary information to be ready to switch to blended learning models. Additional materials provided will give full insights about the topic.
By RESHMA S•
Apr 26, 2021
When I signed up for Coursera I did not think much of it. Assuming it will be like any other correspondence or distance learning course with many written assignment submissions to earn credits, which was one of the reasons I enrolled much later as I was still deliberating over it. But after enrolling I was pleasantly surprised by the way the whole module is designed.
Firstly we did not have a whole barrage of content to go through which would have been difficult anyways with the dearth of time. All the instructions were delivered via videos. Many videos included were of actual sites where the practices were already implemented or being piloted so we got to see the application, we got to hear about their challenges and successes which was highly inspiring.
It gave me a lot of clarity on the Blended Learning model, I will be now able to create a functional prototype for my class. So thank you Coursera .
By Jennifer A•
Oct 7, 2021
I enjoyed this course because Blended Learning was a new concept to me prior to taking it. The way the tutors explained the concepts with real life examples and the engagement with teachers and students using these concepts made it easier to understand. I also enjoyed the pop-up quizzes and how even after choosing a wrong answer, you're given multiple chances to get it right and an explanation is given.
However some content is missing as on at least 2 occasions, the instructors mentioned an assignment coming up, but it was never given. Please look into it.
By NAKUL D•
May 19, 2021
This is one of the best online courses that I have taken. They have explained Blended Learning in depth with many interactive videos and quizzes and assignments. I liked the peer review system of grading assignments. This course gave me in-depth knowledge about blended learning and I have created a prototype for my classroom and I can't wait to apply my learning and planning. A big Thank you to the instructors and everyone who created such an amazing course.
By Allison M H•
Oct 7, 2020
This course encapsulates the strategies necessary for educators to ensure personalizing education for students through Blended Learning. The schools showcased and the guidance and motivation from Michael, Brian and Robert exemplify the qualities for successful implementation. The format and structure of the course has given me the impetus to go out and share, create and build an environment that is student centered to facilitate life long learners.
Thank you.
By Biju B K N•
Oct 5, 2020
It was an amazing course which helped me to build a thorough understanding about the Blended Learning Concept. The way of course content delivery was the one attracted me the most. The theory being taught in the course was exactly applied in the delivery, where all the positive elements of a Blended Learning environment were available for the learners. Thanks a lot to all my Teachers and peers.
By Nicholas R•
Feb 22, 2021
This is a thought-provoking, relevant and interesting course for anyone who wants to learn how to teach using a blended curriculum. Highly recommended! Practical and useful to both experienced and new educators.
By Mandy G•
Mar 9, 2021
Very interesting course that enables any educator to obtain a great understanding of the Blended Learning approach. this is an approach that can bring a great difference to the teaching environment.
By Maureen C•
Apr 26, 2020
This was quite a lot of information but worthwhile and very informative
By fitri a•
May 31, 2020
This course give explanation from the basic concept into practical things. They show various model with direct example from their protagonist school. I really had a good time learning this course and really hope i can implemented this knowledge i have in my class or furthermore in school level. Thank you so much for all the lecturers :)
By Alaa M M•
May 7, 2020
It's a very informative course. You will find yourself happy about the effort and time you're spending on this course. Before taking this course, I was dreaming to build an engaging environment in my classroom. Currently, I dream to implement personalized Education in a school. I'm so grateful for this interesting experience. Thank you.
By Rochelle M•
Apr 20, 2022
This course is very practical without undermining the theories. It balances both theories and real-life applications of blended learning, puts emphasis on the foundations of what blended learning is about. I was able to reflect on my teaching and the learning structure of my students with the help of this course.
By Ebanna E•
Aug 21, 2020
This course was very useful for me. It gave me a new outlook on Education. Blended learning is one of the most innovative and interactive ways of learning. I strongly recommend this course to anyone who is pursuing a career in Education.
By Claudio R C A•
Aug 10, 2020
It's great, clear and well organized, and provides several resourses. It help me a lot to understand and apply the blended learning model to my teaching. I will certainly use everything I learned to foster my students engagement.
By Enrique B•
Jul 15, 2021
Excellent online course to learn the basics of blended learning and be able to conduct a practical assignment based on your own context/needs. Thank you for the wonderful learning journey and insights.
By Gabriel d J P•
Apr 14, 2022
It's a great course. I realized that what I had dreamed of as my dream classroom was a station rotation classroom. Now I know that in other places they do it and I think I can do it.
By LUIS F G D L•
Feb 25, 2022
Fue una experiencia muy interesante. Los videos y el mateerial de primera calidad. Quedo satisfecho con el curso, aprendí muchas cosas nuevas. Gracias
By Gerardo A T G•
Apr 1, 2022
EXCELENTE POR SER UNA PROPUESTA ADAPTABLE A CUALQUIER NIVEL EDUCATIVO Y PERMITE SER CRITICOS DE LO QUE HOY TENEMOS Y LO QUE DEBERIAMOS DE CAMBIAR.
By Patricia V H•
Dec 3, 2021
Amazing course. It is the first one I have taken in Coursera and it exceeded my expectations. One of the best courses I have taken in my life.
By Carolina J A C•
Sep 22, 2020
It changes my mind completely, I'm looking forward to share all this learning with colleagues and apply it into my classroom.
By Sushmita S•
Jul 31, 2020
Its really fun and innovative to learn from the experts and they have really put in lot of efforts. Thank you so much
By María d L G M•
Mar 27, 2022
Es un enfoque muy interesante, aunque suena complicado, me parece que los logros pueden ser bastante satisfactorios.
By Dr. V A D o P S•
Aug 4, 2020
Amazing course. Provided a systematic Learning on blended learning techniques. Thanks to co-ordinators
By ALEJANDRA L H•
Apr 20, 2022
Quizá sea de 5 estrellas, pero al no saber el idioma me complicó todo y quedaron muchas dudas
By B K•
Aug 7, 2020
I have learnt so much in this course. It was worth the trouble. The instructors were great!