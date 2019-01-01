Profile

Michael Horn

      Bio

      Michael Horn is a co-founder of the Clayton Christensen Institute and serves as the executive director of its education program. He leads a team that educates policymakers and community leaders on the power of disruptive innovation in the K-12 and higher education spheres through its research. His team aims to transform monolithic, factory-model education systems into student-centric designs that educate every student successfully and enable each to realize his or her fullest potential. In 2008, Michael co-authored the award-winning Disrupting Class: How Disruptive Innovation Will Change the Way the World Learns with Harvard Business School Professor Clayton M. Christensen and Curtis W. Johnson. Newsweek cited the book 14th on its list of “Fifty Books for Our Times.” Michael has written several white papers about blended learning and is coeditor with Frederick Hess of the book Private Enterprise and Public Education. He has also written articles for numerous publications including Forbes, The Washington Post, The Economist, The Huffington Post, and Education Week. He testifies regularly at state legislative sessions and is a frequent keynote speaker at education conferences and planning sessions around the U.S. Tech Learning magazine named him to its list of the 100 most important people in the creation and advancement of the use of technology in education. In addition, he serves on a variety of boards, including as an executive editor of Education Next, a journal of opinion and research about education policy; and he sits on the boards of Fidelis, inBloom, and the Silicon Schools Fund. Michael is also a member of the Education Innovation Advisory Board at Arizona State University and is a member of the advisory committee for The Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media at Teachers College, Columbia University. Michael holds a BA in history from Yale University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

      Courses

      Blended Learning: Personalizing Education for Students

      Other topics to explore
      Placeholder
      Arts and Humanities
      338 courses
      Placeholder
      Business
      1095 courses
      Placeholder
      Computer Science
      668 courses
      Placeholder
      Data Science
      425 courses
      Placeholder
      Information Technology
      145 courses
      Placeholder
      Health
      471 courses
      Placeholder
      Math and Logic
      70 courses
      Placeholder
      Personal Development
      137 courses
      Placeholder
      Physical Science and Engineering
      413 courses
      Placeholder
      Social Sciences
      401 courses
      Placeholder
      Language Learning
      150 courses

      Coursera Footer

      Start or advance your career

      Browse popular topics

      Popular courses and articles

      Earn a degree or certificate online

      Coursera

      Community

      More

      Learn Anywhere
      Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
      Placeholder