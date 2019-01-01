Michael Horn is a co-founder of the Clayton Christensen Institute and serves as the executive director of its education program. He leads a team that educates policymakers and community leaders on the power of disruptive innovation in the K-12 and higher education spheres through its research. His team aims to transform monolithic, factory-model education systems into student-centric designs that educate every student successfully and enable each to realize his or her fullest potential. In 2008, Michael co-authored the award-winning Disrupting Class: How Disruptive Innovation Will Change the Way the World Learns with Harvard Business School Professor Clayton M. Christensen and Curtis W. Johnson. Newsweek cited the book 14th on its list of “Fifty Books for Our Times.” Michael has written several white papers about blended learning and is coeditor with Frederick Hess of the book Private Enterprise and Public Education. He has also written articles for numerous publications including Forbes, The Washington Post, The Economist, The Huffington Post, and Education Week. He testifies regularly at state legislative sessions and is a frequent keynote speaker at education conferences and planning sessions around the U.S. Tech Learning magazine named him to its list of the 100 most important people in the creation and advancement of the use of technology in education. In addition, he serves on a variety of boards, including as an executive editor of Education Next, a journal of opinion and research about education policy; and he sits on the boards of Fidelis, inBloom, and the Silicon Schools Fund. Michael is also a member of the Education Innovation Advisory Board at Arizona State University and is a member of the advisory committee for The Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media at Teachers College, Columbia University. Michael holds a BA in history from Yale University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.